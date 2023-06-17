Advertise With Us

2nd Chance Pet: Sugar Plum

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mitchell Weber from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Sugar Plum, a dog who is looking for a new home!

For more information on Sugar Plum, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit the shelter at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

