2nd Chance Pet: Sugar plum

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Mitchell Weber from the Humane Society of Elkhart County joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to introduce us to Sugar Plum, a dog who is looking for a new home!

For more information on Sugar Plum, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Sugar Plum or any other pet, you can call Humane Society of Elkhart County at (574) 848-4225, or visit the shelter at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.