100 Black Men of Greater South Bend advocate for men’s health, free prostate exams

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend offered free prostate exams to black men in the community Saturday morning.

From 8 o’clock in the morning until about noon, Urologists from the Urology Associates of South Bend gave free digital prostate exams, specifically to black men ages 40-80, as doctors shared that that demographic tends to be the most at risk to prostate cancer.

“The whole concept for us today is to reach out to the community a little bit, work for men’s health. Prostate cancer’s a big problem for the number of people in the country that can actually get this. Men of color are at a slightly higher risk than almost everybody else,” said Urologist, Dr. Scott Blickensderfer.

Organizers said it was a perfect time to have the event, with June being Men’s Health Awareness month, Sunday being Father’s Day, and Monday being Juneteenth.

