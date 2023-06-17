Advertise With Us

100 Black Men of Greater South Bend advocate for men’s health, free prostate exams

SB Prostate Exam
SB Prostate Exam(news)
By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 100 Black Men of Greater South Bend offered free prostate exams to black men in the community Saturday morning.

From 8 o’clock in the morning until about noon, Urologists from the Urology Associates of South Bend gave free digital prostate exams, specifically to black men ages 40-80, as doctors shared that that demographic tends to be the most at risk to prostate cancer.

“The whole concept for us today is to reach out to the community a little bit, work for men’s health. Prostate cancer’s a big problem for the number of people in the country that can actually get this. Men of color are at a slightly higher risk than almost everybody else,” said Urologist, Dr. Scott Blickensderfer.

Organizers said it was a perfect time to have the event, with June being Men’s Health Awareness month, Sunday being Father’s Day, and Monday being Juneteenth.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka.
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka
Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
3 arrested after warrant search in Argos
Ralph Stutzman mysteriously went missing 71 years ago, leaving without a trace.
71-year-old cold case solved in LaGrange County
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child
According to City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the woman thought the small, strange...
What is that? Woman thinks she rescues injured lemur; it turns out to be something else

Latest News

Bridgman baseball wins Division 3 state championship
WNDU Vault: Reliving the BlastCast back in 2000
WNDU Vault: Reliving the BlastCast back in 2000
WNDU Vault: Looking back at Uniroyal ahead of the 'BlastCast'
WNDU Vault: Looking back at Uniroyal ahead of the 'BlastCast'
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Trailblazers- Legacies of Excellence at The History Museum
Saturday Morning Sitdown: Trailblazers- Legacies of Excellence at The History Museum