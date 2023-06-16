Advertise With Us

WNDU graphic artist wins contest for Cass County coin design

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:20 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County has a new honor coin and the design was created by one of our very own!

Paige Linback is a graphic artist here at WNDU, and she makes a lot of the graphics you see on screen. She’s also a long-time Cass County resident!

She competed against other local artists to create a special design for the county’s new honor coin. Her design was chosen by the Cass County Chair Jeremiah Jones.

The new coin features a line art illustration of the bell tower of Cass County’s historic courthouse.

The winning coin rendering that WNDU graphic artist Paige Linback designed.
The winning coin rendering that WNDU graphic artist Paige Linback designed.(WNDU)

