WNDU graphic artist wins contest for Cass County coin design

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Cass County has a new honor coin and the design was created by one of our very own!

Paige Linback is a graphic artist here at WNDU, and she makes a lot of the graphics you see on screen. She’s also a long-time Cass County resident!

She competed against other local artists to create a special design for the county’s new honor coin. Her design was chosen by the Cass County Chair Jeremiah Jones.

The new coin features a line art illustration of the bell tower of Cass County’s historic courthouse.

The winning coin rendering that WNDU graphic artist Paige Linback designed. (WNDU)

