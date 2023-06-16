South Bend Medical Foundation urgently needs O+ blood donations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Medical Foundation is asking for your help because its community blood supply of O+ is very low.

If you have O+ blood, you’re urged to donate to help prevent an emergency appeal. The foundation says it has experienced a drastic drop in scheduled appointments, but the need for blood remains consistent.

The South Bend Medical Foundation’s says you can visit one of its following donor centers to give your blood:

3355 Douglas Road, South Bend

2222 Rieth Boulevard, Goshen

Meanwhile, the mobile unit will be out at the Charles Black Community Center (3419 W. Washington Street, South Bend) this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To schedule an appointment or if you have any questions regarding eligibility, you’re asked to call 574-234-1157 or sign up at www.GiveBloodNow.com.

