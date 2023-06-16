South Bend Housing Authority searching for new director

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A nationwide search is on for a new director of the South Bend Housing Authority.

The last director, Catherine Lamberg, resigned for personal reasons effective June 8.

Lamberg took over after former director Tonya Robinson was charged with bank fraud.

Housing Authority Board Member Steve Luecke praised Lamberg for stabilizing the authority’s finances and for addressing maintenance issues at authority properties.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.