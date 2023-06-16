South Bend announces trash pickup schedule for week of Juneteenth

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In observance of Juneteenth on Monday, June 19, the city of South Bend’s trash and yard waste pickup service will be delayed by one day.

So, if you have your trash typically picked up on Mondays, it’ll be picked up on Tuesday next week, and so on. The full holiday week trash and yard waste schedule is listed below:

Monday, June 19 : Juneteenth observed, no trash or yard waste pickup

Tuesday, June 20 : Areas normally serviced on Monday

Wednesday, June 21 : Areas normally serviced on Tuesday

Thursday, June 22 : Areas normally serviced on Wednesday

Friday, June 23 : Areas normally serviced on Thursday

Normal trash pickup will resume the following week.

City offices will also be closed Monday in observance of Juneteenth.

