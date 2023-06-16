Advertise With Us

‘Project Honeysuckle’ solar farm under development

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County solar farm project, which began last year, has been well under development!

The project is just east of New Carlisle and sits north of U.S. 20 and south of Toll Road, between Tamarack and Spruce. Nine separate landowners in the area reached lease agreements for the 1,100-acre project.

The project itself sits at $165 million, and at last report, is expected to create 200 construction jobs at its peak. Project Honeysuckle is expected to generate about $30 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years.

Developer Lightsource BP said it’s expected to wrap up sometime in early 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a previous picture of the three chicks in the nest that was captured last week.
2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away
Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

Latest News

WNDU graphic artist wins contest for Cass County coin design on June 15, 2023.
WNDU graphic artist wins contest for Cass County coin design
Napier Avenue roadwork concludes
WNDU graphic artist wins Cass County coin design contest
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool Friday before the 80s this weekend
What's next for Portage Manor residents, property