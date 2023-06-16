‘Project Honeysuckle’ solar farm under development

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County solar farm project, which began last year, has been well under development!

The project is just east of New Carlisle and sits north of U.S. 20 and south of Toll Road, between Tamarack and Spruce. Nine separate landowners in the area reached lease agreements for the 1,100-acre project.

The project itself sits at $165 million, and at last report, is expected to create 200 construction jobs at its peak. Project Honeysuckle is expected to generate about $30 million in tax revenue over the next 30 years.

Developer Lightsource BP said it’s expected to wrap up sometime in early 2024.

