Portion of Angela Boulevard to close Tuesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you by the University of Notre Dame, here’s a traffic alert you need to know about.

Angela Boulevard from Stanfield Street to Pokagon Street will be closed for water and sewer connection work starting next Tuesday, June 20.

The suggested detour routes are Notre Dame Avenue and Michigan Street via North Shore Drive/Howard Street (see map).

If the weather permits, this portion of Angele Boulevard is expected to be reopened by Friday, June 23.

