Next steps for Portage Manor residents, property

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With Portage Manor closing, some people are wondering how the transition process is going and what will happen to the cemetery on the property.

County officials say they are working hard to find residents new housing.

“The ombudsman is here to be the residents’ advocate to make sure that they find the right choice for them. So, through this process every resident will be offered an option that best fits their need,” said St. Joseph County Council Member Amy Drake.

County officials are also hosting a facility fair.

“Anybody that has beds to offer that might fit their situation and give them a choice so that they can shop around a little bit,” said Drake.

Valley View in Elkhart County is still being considered as a potential location for residents, though some are questioning the facilities ratings and licensing.

“What they have to do is also work with the state to make sure they are up and ready and able to accept residents and so they also will be here telling residents about what they have to offer and offer them a choice of being pretty local,” said Drake.

Some people have also reached out to 16 News Now asking what will happen to the cemetery on Portage Manor’s property.

“I would just say for people who are real nervous now that Portage Manor is closing, the cemetery is still going to be here and there are military buried here now and so it’s not going anywhere...” said St. Joseph County Council Member Randy Figg.

Earlier this week, the St. Joe County Council voted to close Portage Manor.

The closing date is slated for July 31.

Family members of Portage Manor residents are holding a press conference Friday at 6 p.m. to speak about the closure.

Portage Manor is a living facility that houses those with mental illness and disabilities.

