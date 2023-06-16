Advertise With Us

Napier Avenue resurfacing project wraps up

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Some good news for commuters in Berrien County!

The Napier Avenue resurfacing project was completed on Thursday. That means no more restrictions for drivers from Crystal Avenue to Plaza Drive.

The Napier Avenue and Pipestone Road intersection is also fully reopened.

The project started in May and finished months ahead of schedule.

Napier Avenue resurfacing project wraps up on June 15, 2023.
Napier Avenue resurfacing project wraps up on June 15, 2023.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is a previous picture of the three chicks in the nest that was captured last week.
2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away
Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

Latest News

Next steps for Portage Manor residents, property
Next steps for Portage Manor residents, property
Bridgman state-bound after thriller win at semi-state
Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace.
Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace
Gov. Whitmer signs 'CROWN Act' to ban discrimination on hair in the workplace