BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Some good news for commuters in Berrien County!

The Napier Avenue resurfacing project was completed on Thursday. That means no more restrictions for drivers from Crystal Avenue to Plaza Drive.

The Napier Avenue and Pipestone Road intersection is also fully reopened.

The project started in May and finished months ahead of schedule.

Napier Avenue resurfacing project wraps up on June 15, 2023. (WNDU)

