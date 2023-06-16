Mishawaka hosting ‘RetroFest’ on anniversary of Uniroyal ‘BlastCast’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Mishawaka is holding an event called “RetroFest” on Saturday.

There will be a free video arcade, food trucks, and bands playing hits from the 70′s, 80′s, and 90′s.

Those just happen to all be decades during which the massive Uniroyal plant occupied the riverfront property in downtown Mishawaka that now features the gem of the city park system—Beutter Park.

While it’s a total coincidence, RetroFest is taking place on the same date the Uniroyal plant was demolished by dynamite 23 years ago: June 17, 2000.

That’s when the huge industrial eyesore disappeared in the relative blink of an eye.

Perhaps you were there. Perhaps you watched the WNDU BlastCast from home.

When the dust and flying rocks settled, Mishawaka stood ready to turn a corner.

“Largest employer. Hard to see it go, but in many respects, it was the start of the rebirth of Mishawaka,” said Mayor Dave Wood, R-Mishawaka. “You can’t snap your fingers and just have a demolition followed by, you know, a vibrant downtown. It takes a lot of follow-through, a lot of commitment, and continuity over many administrations, and we’ve had that. The question was, we can do it right, or do we do it right now. Well, we chose to do it right over the long period of time, and so that vision and continuity is now paying off in a big way.”

It took about 16 years after the demolition to attract the first major housing development to the area.

RetroFest is happening at Ironworks Plaza, located at 235 Ironworks Ave., starting at 4 p.m.

