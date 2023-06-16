Mishawaka holds ‘Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood’

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a tough job, but somebody’s got to do it.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood spent part of his Friday afternoon on the front porch swing at the new City Hall building. He sipped lemonade and shot the breeze with residents.

It was the first of his so-called “Front Porch Friday” events, where city residents were invited to have a conversation with him.

“Any complaints or any ideas, or just maybe want to know what’s going on as they drive around town,” Wood said. “It’s also an opportunity for me to get to hear about what some of their concerns might be.”

Today was the first of the planned “Front Porch Friday” events. It’s unclear at this time when the next one will happen.

