Man found guilty of meth possession with intent to deliver after traffic stop

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man has been found guilty of multiple charges after a traffic stop in Michigan led to his arrest back in November 2021.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecuting Attorney, an officer was on patrol when he stopped a driver for having a defective exhaust and no insurance in the area of Klinger Lake Road in Florence Township.

Further investigation revealed the driver, identified as Michael Grassnick, 45, had been driving with a suspended license, and the car had an invalid registration plate. The officers then requested Grassnick step out of his vehicle, which he refused. After several minutes of discussion, Grassnick then physically assaulted the deputy when the deputy tried to open the door. Grassnick was then tased twice by the deputy and a responding officer.

A subsequent search of the vehicle located over 18 grams of meth, narcotic packaging materials, and a 9mm handgun.

On Wednesday, Grassnick was found guilty by a jury of one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, one count of carrying a concealed weapon, one count of resisting and obstructing police, and a felony firearm following a 1.5 day trial.

