Advertise With Us

Lost dog reunited with owner after being thrown out of a stolen car

A Georgia dog named Louie has been reunited with his owner after being thrown from a stolen car. (Source: WALB)
By Rowan Edmonds, WALB staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A dog in Georgia that was thrown out of a stolen car’s window is now back home recovering.

Sarah Kate says her dog named Louie has been found after a weeklong search.

Kate said her little guy was thrown out of a friend’s car when burglars stole it and drove off.

The car was later found after it crashed into a tree on a dirt road, but the dog was nowhere to be found.

After a week of searching, a couple reported finding Louie in some bushes near Interstate 75.

The couple, who wished to remain anonymous, made the announcement in an online group called Looking for Louie. The page was dedicated to helping find Kate’s dog.

Kate said Louie has been checked by a veterinarian. He has a little limp but is safe and alive.

Copyright 2023 WALB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
3 arrested after warrant search in Argos
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka.
Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Trial date set during hearing for Delphi murders suspect
‘This is me, There’s no changing:’ A Vicksburg woman lost job after becoming a caretaker for...
Mississippi woman loses job after becoming caretaker of inmate’s newborn child

Latest News

Isaias Jones, the store clerk, is charged with embezzlement and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Gas station clerk asks friend to rob the store so he can go home early, police say
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring...
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens
Man found guilty of meth possession with intent to deliver after traffic stop
Mishawaka holds ‘Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood’
Mishawaka holds ‘Front Porch Friday with Mayor Dave Wood’