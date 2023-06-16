Leeper Park Art Fair returns for 56th year

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want to check out some of the best art South Bend has to offer, you’ll want to make your way to Leeper Park this weekend!

The Leeper Park Art Fair returns for its 56th year on Saturday and Sunday. The fair features more than 100 artists from across the country, as well as food and music.

“It’s got a variety and diversity of different types of art,” said Marta Francis, one of the event’s organizers. “We’ve got people from ceramics, from metal sculptures, painting, we also have blown glass, and all kinds of photography, and jewelry. And it’s also set in the most beautiful setting.”

Admission to the fair is free. The fair’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. A shuttle will also be available from the Century Center to take guests to the fair.

For more information about the fair and its featured artists this year, click here.

Last weekend, Jack Springgate interviewed Hedy DeNolf, the fair’s director, on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to learn everything you need to know about this year’s fair. You can learn more by watching the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

24th annual Juneteenth celebration held at LaSalle Park

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alex Almanza
Hundreds of people were on hand for Saturday’s celebration.

Community

The “Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence” exhibit opened on Tuesday and will be at the museum...

Saturday Morning Sitdown: African American trailblazers exhibit at The History Museum

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The “Trailblazers: Legacies of Excellence” exhibit opened on Tuesday and will be at the museum through July 15.

Events

Corewell Health to host senior community education event in Buchanan

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
"Seniors in the Know" is an event that brings in experts to talk on a range of topics, including home safety, scams, and more!

Events

Juneteenth celebration, resource fair hosted by DeBartolo Center on June 16, 2023.

Juneteenth celebration, resource fair hosted by DeBartolo Center

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The outdoor event joined the South Bend-Elkhart region’s other long-standing commemorations of Freedom Day.

News

Uniroyal 'BlastCast' in Mishawaka

Mishawaka hosting ‘RetroFest’ on anniversary of Uniroyal ‘BlastCast’

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM EDT
|
By Mark Peterson
While it’s a total coincidence, RetroFest is taking place on the same date the Uniroyal plant was demolished by dynamite 23 years ago: June 17, 2000.

Latest News

Events

Lake City Skiers hosting 2023 City of Lakes Show Ski Tournament this weekend

Updated: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The tournament features eight teams, including four of the top five in the nation.

Community

Picking season underway at Lehman’s Orchard

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
The U-pick farm is located right off Portage Road in Niles.

Holidays

Flag Day: What you need to know about the Stars and Stripes

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our beautiful Star-Spangled Banner that waves was adopted on June 14, 1777.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Daniel’s Dream

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Daniel is a 15-year-old foster kid looking for a family who will give him a stable home.

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.