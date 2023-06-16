Lake City Skiers hosting 2023 City of Lakes Show Ski Tournament this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Lake City Skiers are hosting the 2023 City of Lakes Show Ski Tournament this weekend at Hidden Lake in Warsaw.

The tournament, which takes place from Friday through Sunday, features eight teams, including four of the top five in the nation.

It kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. with the Buck-Up Freestyle Jump Tour and continues Saturday at 8 a.m. with Individuals competition (Swivel ski, Strap Doubles, Team Jump and Freestyle Jump).

Team competition will start after Freestyle Jump on Saturday and continues Sunday at 8 a.m. An award ceremony will follow the team competition on Sunday.

The tournament is free to the public. There will also be concessions, face painting, and a souvenir shop. If you’re planning to attend, there will be bleacher seating, but you can bring your own lawn chair.

This tournament will serve as a preview of what spectators can expect to see at the Division I Show Ski Nationals at Hidden Lake in August. This upcoming tournament will draw over 2,000 athletes from across the nation, as the top 12 teams in the nation will compete for the top spot.

For more information on the Lake City Skiers, click here.

