Juneteenth celebration, resource fair hosted by DeBartolo Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Juneteenth celebrations were well underway at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on Notre Dame’s campus Friday afternoon!

The free event encouraged attendees to mingle on the center’s terrace, visit informative booths, eat some free food provided by local food trucks, and listen to music spun by a DJ!

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. That was also about 2 1/2 years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states.

In 2021, President Biden signed legislation recognizing Juneteenth as a federal holiday.

“This is the first year Notre Dame is doing this, and it is awesome and amazing,” said Sanita Sherrise, radio personality for Mix 106. “The fact that it is not just the students and staff but that they opened it to the whole community is awesome and amazing. And the fact that this is the first year of many, and they’re looking forward to continuing it because it just became a national holiday in 2021, there’s no better time than the present.”

The outdoor event joined the South Bend-Elkhart region’s other long-standing commemorations of Freedom Day.

