Indiana’s unemployment rate sees slight uptick in May

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - Indiana’s unemployment rate in May was slightly up from last month, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Indiana’s unemployment rate in May stands at 3.1%, which is up from 3.0% in April. However, the Hoosier state ranks below the national unemployment rate, which stands at 3.7% for May.

In addition, Indiana’s May 2023 Employment Report shows that the state’s labor force participation rate held at 63.6% for May, remaining above the national rate of 62.6%. Indiana’s total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3,426,738, which is an increase of 3,399 from the previous month.

Private sector employment in Indiana decreased by 2,300 jobs over the last month, but still resulted in a gain of 66,500 jobs from this time last year. Meanwhile, Indiana’s May private employment stands at 2,837,600.

Industries that experienced job increases in May included:

Professional and Business Services (+2,100)

Private Educational and Health Services (+1,100)

Financial Activities (+300)

As of June 1, 2023, there were 124,313 open job postings throughout the state. In May, 14,478 unemployment insurance claims were filed in Indiana.

If you’re looking for work, training or career information, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development encourages you to visit this website.

