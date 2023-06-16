High Life performs at Fridays by the Fountain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - High Life took the stage at this week’s rendition of Fridays by the Fountain.

The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza, which is located right in front of the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Guests can bring their lunches a grab a bite to eat from one of the on-site vendors.

16 News Now caught up with some of the locals who attended the free event.

“I have met a lot of nice people just dancing,” said Karl Barker, a Michiana resident. “You don’t know how nice it is to have something like this. It’s really, really nice.”

If you couldn’t make it out there this week, mark your lunch calendar for next Friday, June 23, as Van Dyke Revue is set to perform from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

