Gov. Whitmer signs ‘CROWN Act’ prohibiting hair discrimination in the workplace

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the “CROWN Act” on Thursday, protecting people from discrimination in schools and in the workplace based on how they wear their hair.

According to the Associated Press, State Sen. Sarah Anthony, who first introduced similar legislation in 2019, said at Thursday’s signing in Lansing that for years, she’s heard “the stories of men and women and children who are denied opportunities here in our state,” due to hair discrimination.

“Let’s call it what it is: hair discrimination is nothing more than thinly veiled racial discrimination,” said Anthony, the first Black woman to represent Lansing in the state Senate.

Supporters of the law point to a 2019 study revealing one in five black women, working in office or sales settings, have said they had to change their natural hair.

“You know, yet, it’s another day in Michigan, we are showing the world we are taking action to make sure that this state is a more equitable, inclusive place, and today, I’m excited to be signing the CROWN act into law,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The creating a respectful and open world for natural hair, right? That’s what CROWN stands for.”

Michigan will become the 23rd state to pass a version of the Crown Act, according to the governor’s office. The U.S. House passed a bill to prohibit hair discrimination last year, but it failed to advance in the U.S. Senate.

