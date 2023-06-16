Fugitive Friday: June 16, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Raymond Landry is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of possession of cocaine.
  • Shawn Wilson is wanted for possession of a narcotic drug.
  • Jawuan Taylor is wanted for failure to appear for the original charge of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.
  • Sabrina Jones is wanted out of St. Joseph County for failure to appear for the original charge of possession of meth; she’s wanted out of LaPorte County for unlawful possession of a syringe, identity deception, and auto theft; and she’s wanted out of Pulaski County for unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of meth, and possession of cocaine.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

