First Alert Forecast: Cool Friday before the 80s this weekend

Father’s Day Weekend looking fantastic!
By Andrew Whitmyer
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

We’re on the other side of the cold front and temps fell hard last night. Expect a cool end to the week before temps rebound into your Father’s Day weekend. Hazy conditions will remain into the end of the workweek with the North winds filtering in the smoke from Canada. But the winds are expected to turn out of the South by the weekend, giving us a break from the low air quality conditions. Once we get into next week, temps are expected to rise into the mid to upper 80s with a sparse 90 possible on the mercury, so be ready for some heat!

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hazy with a few PM clouds. High 72F. Low 51F. Wind N at 10 to 15 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly Sunny. High around 78F. Low 54F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 86F. Low 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.

