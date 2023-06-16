Advertise With Us

Federal judge blocks much of Indiana’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors

FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday,...
FILE - Protesters stand outside of the Senate chamber at the Indiana Statehouse, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis. Indiana Republican state Senators voted Tuesday, Feb. 28, to advance a ban on all gender-affirming care for those under 18, the latest in this year's conservative movement by states aiming to limit the rights of transgender youth. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)(Darron Cummings | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - A federal judge issued an order Friday stopping an Indiana ban on puberty blockers and hormones for transgender minors from taking effect as scheduled July 1.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana sought the temporary injunction in its legal challenge of the Republican-backed law, which was enacted this spring amid a national push by GOP-led legislatures to curb LGBTQ+ rights.

The order from U.S. District Court Judge James Patrick Hanlon will allow the law’s prohibition on gender-affirming surgeries to take effect. Hanlon’s order also blocks provisions that would prohibit Indiana doctors from communicating with out-of-state doctors about gender-affirming care for their patients younger than 18.

The ACLU filed the lawsuit within hours after Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill April 5. The challenge, on behalf of four youths undergoing transgender treatments and an Indiana doctor who provides such care, argued the ban would violate the U.S. Constitution’s equal protection guarantees and trampled upon the rights of parents to decide medical treatment for their children.

Indiana’s Republican-dominated Legislature approved the ban after contentious hearings that primarily featured testimony from vocal opponents, with many arguing the gender-affirming care lessened the risk of depression and suicide among transgender youth.

ACLU leaders hailed the ruling by Hanlon, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, as a victory in the fight “to defend the right of all trans people to be their authentic selves, free from discrimination.”

“We won’t rest until this unconstitutional law is struck down for good,” Ken Falk, the ACLU of Indiana’s legal director, said in a statement.

At least 20 GOP-led states have now enacted laws restricting or banning such medical treatments for transgender minors after Missouri’s governor signed that state’s bill into law last week. Lawsuits have been filed in several states against transgender treatment bans. Federal judges have also blocked enforcement of laws in Alabama and Arkansas, and Oklahoma has agreed to not enforce its ban while opponents seek a temporary court order blocking it.

Indiana bill sponsor Republican Rep. Joanna King of Middlebury said as the ban was debated that it would “protect our children from irreversible, harmful, life-altering procedures.”

The Indiana attorney general’s office didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment on Hanlon’s ruling and whether it would attempt to appeal the injunction before July 1.

A top attorney for the state told Hanlon during a court hearing on Wednesday that risks from gender-affirming treatments during puberty such as future fertility, bone strength, brain development and possible reversibility had not been adequately studied by scientists.

Such factors make it within the Legislature’s authority to decide “we don’t want our children to be part of this grand experiment,” Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher said.

Though guidelines from leading authorities on gender-affirming medical care already say surgery generally should be reserved for adults, with exceptions for older teens who meet certain criteria, the Indiana law calls for an immediate ban gender-affirming surgeries.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

