Downtown Nappanee gets ready for biggest Friday Fest yet

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Nappanee’s Friday Fest series returns this Friday night.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., downtown Nappanee will feature local eateries and vendors, live music by the 1985 band, bounce castles, and so much more.

According to organizers, there will be 17 different food trucks and vendors on site, a huge car show, and even a pet fair inviting you to bring your furry friend along with you!

“We started these festivals to bring people to downtown Nappanee, because people don’t realize everything that we have here, we have a lot to offer,” says Cami Mechling, executive director of Visit Nappanee. “During our Friday Fest, people kind of look around and say, ‘Oh, I like that place, I want to go try it out,’ or, ‘Oh, I’ve never seen that, I want to go eat at Ruhe.’ So, tonight, a lot of our downtown shops will be open late for the festival. They’ll have sales and specials.”

Admission is free. For more information, click here.

Events

