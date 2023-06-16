Can Penn win again? Kingsmen eye back-to-back state titles

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Penn High School baseball team is no stranger to winning state championships.

A win this year would be the sixth in program history for the Kingsmen, but they’ve never been able to do it in back-to-back seasons.

After claiming the crown last season, Penn is looking to make history against top-ranked Center Gove on Saturday in the Class 4A state final at Victory Field in Indianapolis.

Head Coach Greg Dikos admits it hasn’t been an easy road back to Indy, but he’s done his best to help his group stay focused.

“When you win it all, you look back and say, ‘That was pretty easy.’ No, it wasn’t. It was pretty dang hard,” Dikos said. “So, I had to remind them just try to keep their feet on the ground and keep them focused and don’t turn into a bunch of prima donnas.

“We’re blue-collar,” he added. “That’s the way I grew up, and I try to instill that in my team.”

Junior outfielder Cooper Hums said it’s a different feeling this year compared to last year.

“It’s a lot different cause we’ve been here, but we have to think like it’s our first time,” Hums said. “We can’t think we’ve been here once. We’ve got to come at it the same way we came at it the first time.

“We want this championship,” he added. “We’re not just happy to be there again. We want to win it.”

First pitch on Saturday night is set for 8 p.m.

