Bridgman Bees buzzing before Division 3 state final

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The boys on the Bees baseball team were back in Bridgman on Friday, but only briefly.

After winning their state semifinal matchup on Thursday night, the Bees are heading back to East Lansing to play in the Division 3 state championship game on Saturday morning.

Bridgman made it to the final game of the season by means of yet another comeback — something the Bees faithful are familiar with this postseason.

A loose team is a dangerous team. And now, that loose team is getting ready for a state championship.

“There’s really nothing I can do to these guys to get them ready because they’re the most relaxed bunch I’ve ever seen in a dugout,” said head coach Justin Hahaj. “There’s no circumstances too big for these guys, and I don’t think we’ve played our best game yet. I’ll tell you what it’s going to take. Mister Ottusch, or Coach Ottusch, has got to bring his Twizzlers for everybody. I have to make sure that I have my old crummy turf shoes on still. We have to do all those little things that bring us good luck, and we need some things to go our way.”

The Bees will face Algonac in the state championship game at Michigan State University’s McLane Baseball Stadium. First pitch is set for 11:30 a.m.

