Bridgman baseball advances to state final after 3-2 win over Standish-Sterling

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - The Bridgman High School baseball team is going to the state championship after picking up a 3-2 win over Standish-Sterling in the semifinals on Thursday.

The Bees defeated the Panthers in walk off fashion to clinch their spot in the Division 3 state final on Saturday morning against Algonac, who beat Lansing Catholic 4-1 in the other Division 3 semifinal matchup.

Bridgman will be playing for a state championship for the first time since 2011, when they finished as runners-up. The Bees were also runners-up in 1987 and 1994.

First pitch on Saturday is set for 11:30 a.m. at Michigan State University’s McLane Baseball Stadium.

