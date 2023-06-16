56th annual Leeper Park Art Fair taking place this weekend

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want to check out some of the best art South Bend has to offer, you’ll want to make your way to Leeper Park this weekend!

The Leeper Park Art Fair returns for its 56th year on Saturday and Sunday. The fair features more than 100 artists from across the country, as well as food and music.

Admission to the fair is free. The fair’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A shuttle will also be available from the Century Center to take guests to the fair.

For more information about the fair and its featured artists this year, click here.

Last weekend, Jack Springgate interviewed Hedy DeNolf, the fair’s director, on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to learn everything you need to know about this year’s fair. You can learn more by watching the video below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Events

Lake City Skiers hosting 2023 City of Lakes Show Ski Tournament this weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The tournament features eight teams, including four of the top five in the nation.

Community

Picking season underway at Lehman’s Orchard

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Joshua Short
The U-pick farm is located right off Portage Road in Niles.

Holidays

Flag Day: What you need to know about the Stars and Stripes

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our beautiful Star-Spangled Banner that waves was adopted on June 14, 1777.

Wednesday's Child

Wednesday’s Child: Daniel’s Dream

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
Daniel is a 15-year-old foster kid looking for a family who will give him a stable home.

Latest News

Food

What’s Cooking: Community meals this week

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Our reporting partners at the South Bend Tribune tell us where you can find meals in the community.

Events

Sunday Morning Spotlight: 56th annual Leeper Park Art Fair

Updated: Jun. 11, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The fair features more than 100 artists from across the country.

Community

Makayla Ingram - Adams High School

Michiana Class of 2023

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT

Events

Maker’s Trail Festival returns to Weko Beach on Saturday, June 10, 2023. Photo taken by Julie...

Makers Trail Festival returns to Weko Beach on Saturday

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:32 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The annual Makers Trail Festival is this Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m., at Weko Beach.

Events

71st annual Flag Day celebrations headed to Three Oaks

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
All weekend long, there will be live music, food vendors, parades, presentations, and even a 5K Run/Walk taking over the downtown Three Oaks area.

Community

Terry & the Heartbeats take the stage at Fridays by the Fountain

Updated: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Samantha Albert
The summer-long concert series takes place every Friday until the end of August at Jon R. Hunt Plaza.