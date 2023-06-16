56th annual Leeper Park Art Fair taking place this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you want to check out some of the best art South Bend has to offer, you’ll want to make your way to Leeper Park this weekend!

The Leeper Park Art Fair returns for its 56th year on Saturday and Sunday. The fair features more than 100 artists from across the country, as well as food and music.

Admission to the fair is free. The fair’s hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

A shuttle will also be available from the Century Center to take guests to the fair.

For more information about the fair and its featured artists this year, click here.

Last weekend, Jack Springgate interviewed Hedy DeNolf, the fair’s director, on 16 News Now Sunday Morning to learn everything you need to know about this year’s fair. You can learn more by watching the video below:

