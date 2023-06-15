Whirlpool partners with community to renovate Broadway Park for “Day of Impact”

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - One of the biggest corporations in Michiana is rolling up its sleeves and partnering with the community to make a difference.

On Thursday, the Whirlpool Corporation hosted a “Day of Impact” employee volunteer day of service. The corporation partnered with Neighbors Organizing Against Racism (NOAR) with a total of 120 volunteers to begin work on improvements to Broadway Park.

The selection of the park was done with the City of Benton Harbor and other local organizations.

“This is my second year participating in our Day of Impact, and I’m just really appreciative that we see the significance and importance in providing employees the opportunity to give back,” said Emily Kirchner, a volunteer with Whirlpool Corporation.

The event is a continuation of the revitalization of city parks that started at Union Park in 2021. It was in support of Benton Harbor’s master plan. It’s all in commemoration of Juneteenth and the corporation’s Racial Equity Pledge.

Now, an initiative is underway to rename Broadway Park after June Woods. Woods was a former slave who moved to Benton Harbor in 1870 and became a much-respected community leader and entrepreneur. Woods was a tree farmer who owned his own business and planted many of the city’s trees. A resolution passed last year by a vote of 8-to-1 calls on city leaders to rename Broadway Park.

“It will be a park that will forever be embedded in our children,” said Trenton Bowens, president and founder of NOAR. “They will know who June Woods was and together we can say we built that; we did that.”

Some highlights of the work being done in Broadway Park include:

June Woods memorial monument installed

Repaved and refreshed basketball courts with sidewalks

New 40x50 turf field

Repaired playground equipment with rubber mulch in playground area

Newly added and expanded sidewalks

Work will continue throughout the summer.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.