Trial date set during hearing for Delphi murders suspect

By Jack Springgate and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago was back in the courtroom Thursday morning for a hearing.

Richard Allen was arrested last October and charged with the February 2017 murders of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German. Allen was back in court after the defense filed several motions, including one that looks to prohibit the use of ballistics evidence and another that aims to move Allen closer to his attorneys.

Most of the day was spent discussing Allen’s housing conditions and how he’s treated at the Westville Correctional Facility. While there was a brief mention of the motion to suppress the ballistics evidence, a determination on both motions will come at a later date. However, the judge did set a trial date before it was all said and done.

The court heard from six witnesses in total that all had some sort of background or experience at the Westville Correctional Facility, the Cass County Jail, and the Carrol County Jail — including an intern who used to work with the defense attorney.

This was all so the special judge appointed to oversee the case, Frances Gull, could learn if Allen was being treated equally to other pre-trial inmates at the DOC, of which there are currently none at Westville. Witnesses also shed light as to why they took extra safety measures to keep Allen safe, even though there didn’t seem to be any direct threats toward him or the facilities where he was held.

Earlier this year, Allen’s attorneys described his conditions in prison as “akin to those of a prisoner of war.” In court on Thursday, Allen appeared noticeably more frail and looks to have lost considerable weight since since his first court appearance last fall. According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, Allen’s wife removed her glasses and wiped away tears when she saw him walk into court.

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into the Carroll County Courthouse by police officers for his hearing on June 15, 2023.(WTHR)

Moving back to the ballistics evidence motion that was expected by some to be a focal point in court on Thursday, arrest documents allege an unspent round from Allen’s gun was found at the crime scene between the girls’ bodies. He was arrested and charged with two counts of murder a week after Indiana State Police made that determination.

Allen’s attorneys described the state’s evidence as “flimsy,” and they raised serious questions about the science used to establish a possible link between Allen’s gun and the unspent round found at the crime scene.

While Gull is taking the ballistics evidence motion and the motion to revise the safe keeping order under advisement, we won’t learn about her decision until a later date. However, she did grant a motion for a restraining order against the DOC to stop filming the defense attorneys with a camcorder as they visit with Allen under his right to privacy.

It’s also worth noting that the defense attorney and prosecutor both mentioned “incriminating” statements that Allen allegedly made while in prison during Thursday’s hearing. According to WTHR, the prosecution said Allen “confessed five or six times to killing the girls.” But the defense team said those vague statements are inconsistent with Allen’s previous statements of denial.

There were no comments after court let out due to the gag order that keeps anyone involved in this case from speaking publicly about it.

Gull set Allen’s trial date for Jan. 8-26, 2024. She mentioned that more motions will likely be filed and ruled on in between now and then.

Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, enters the Carroll County Courthouse on...
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 Delphi murders, enters the Carroll County Courthouse on June 15, 2023.(WNDU)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bridgman baseball playing for spot in state championship game

Updated: 8 minutes ago
If Bridgman wins its semifinal on Thursday, the Bees will face Algonac in the Division 3 state championship on Saturday.

News

Indiana DNR introduces new smartphone app

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has released an upgraded, free smartphone app available for iPhone and Android users.

News

BBB of Northern Indiana now accepting nominations for 2023 ‘Torch Awards’

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nominations are now open for the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics.

News

BBB of Northern Indiana accepting nominations for 'Torch Awards'

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

Indiana DNR brings updates to smartphone app

Updated: 26 minutes ago

Latest News

News

Eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard closed for emergency water repair

Updated: 27 minutes ago
Eastbound traffic will detour north on Eddy Street, east on Colfax Avenue, and south on Twyckenham Drive before rejoining Jefferson Boulevard.

News

South Bend City Church has begun renovations on the former Tribune printing press building.

City Church renovating former South Bend Tribune printing press building

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Mark Peterson
Work is underway on a $4.5 million project to renovate and repurpose the former South Bend Tribune printing press building at Lafayette and LaSalle.

News

No injuries reported after bus rolls over on northwest Indiana interstate

Updated: 28 minutes ago
According to Indiana State Police, all the occupants of the bus refused medical treatment at the scene.

News

City Church begins renovations on former South Bend Tribune printing press building

Updated: 32 minutes ago

News

Trial date set during hearing for Delphi murders suspect

Updated: 38 minutes ago
Most of the day was spent discussing Richard Allen’s housing conditions and how he’s treated at the Westville Correctional Facility.

News

KeyBank presented a check for $175,000 on June 15, 2023.

KeyBank Foundation donates $175,000 to Goodwill’s trades academy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
The cash will help support the newly-opened academy at the Bendix campus.