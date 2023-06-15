Summer Meet Up and Eat Up Program returning to Brandywine Community Schools

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Brandywine Community Schools is bringing back its Summer Meet and Eat Up Program next week.

The program provides free breakfast and lunch to kids 18 and under while school is out for the summer. This year, the district has opened the program to the entire community and will serve adult meals for $3.

Meals will be served at Brandywine Elementary School (2428 S. 13th Street in Niles) on Mondays through Thursdays from June 19 through July 20. There will be no service the week of July 4.

Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Questions about the program can be directed to Deondre Croom, Director of Food Services at Brandywine Community Schools, at 269-683-4800 ext. 3110 or dcroom@brandywinebobcats.org.

For a list of more summer food programs for kids in Michiana, click here.

