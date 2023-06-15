Rep. Rudy Yakym recognizes Penn softball team on House Floor

WASHINGTON (WNDU) - The Penn High School softball team received a special shoutout in our nation’s capital on Thursday.

The Kingsmen, who won a state championship this past weekend, were recognized on the House floor by U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym from Indiana’s 2nd congressional district.

The Kingsmen defeated two-time defending champs Indianapolis Roncalli 2-1 in an extra-inning thriller to earn the Class 4A state title. The championship is Penn’s second-ever in softball, and first since 1999.

Last Saturday, the @PSB_PennHS Kingsmen won the 4A state championship in softball for the second time in school history! 🏆🥎



Today, I was honored to recognize them for taking home the hardware and on an incredible season.



Watch my remarks ⬇️. @The_Pennant pic.twitter.com/mWGO9kScvX — Congressman Rudy Yakym (@RepRudyYakym) June 15, 2023

“Their return as state champs was 24 years in the making for the Lady Kingsmen, and it wasn’t easy,” Yakym said. “With the score tied 1-1 going into extra innings, head coach Beth Zachary knew that her team was going to do whatever it took to pull out a win. And that’s exactly what the Kingsmen did.”

The Kingmen finished the season with an overall record of 28-4-1. Their state title was celebrated by the Penn community earlier this week.

“So, congratulations to Coach Zachary and all the Lady Kingsmen on your big win and an incredible season,” Yakym said in his closing statement. “Thank you for making Hoosiers in north central Indiana and beyond so incredibly proud. God bless you and go Kingsmen.”

