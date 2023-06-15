ND men’s hoops announces transfer addition of Indy native Tae Davis

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team will add transfer forward Tae Davis this coming season.

The announcement was made by the university on Wednesday. The Indianapolis native, who was named an Indiana All-Star just one year ago, will return to the Hoosier state to suit up for head coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad after a year at Seton Hall.

“Tae will be a great fit here at Notre Dame, on and off the court,” Shrewsberry explained. “He is a great kid who comes from a basketball family. His versatility and basketball IQ will allow us to use him in a lot of different ways offensively and defensively.”

Davis,a 6′7″ forward, played in 32 games as a true freshman at Seton Hall, where he averaged 2.8 points and 2.8 rebounds in 13.4 minutes per game.

Davis finished his high school career at Warren Central with 1,178 points and 492 rebounds. He averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game as a senior.

“For me, it’s all about competing,” Davis said. “No matter who you are, you’re going to get a chance. Whatever they need me to do, they’re going to get. I will work for everything.”

