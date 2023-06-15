Advertise With Us

Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a suspect who allegedly stole money from a South Bend church’s donation box.

On May 7, a man stole from a donation box that was set out to help fund a program for babies and pregnant women at Christ the King Church on SR 933.

The suspect is pictured wearing a black hoodie, black/gray camouflage pants, and a bright yellow and black hat.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

