Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A search is underway for a suspect who allegedly stole money from a South Bend church’s donation box.

On May 7, a man stole from a donation box that was set out to help fund a program for babies and pregnant women at Christ the King Church on SR 933.

The suspect is pictured wearing a black hoodie, black/gray camouflage pants, and a bright yellow and black hat.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a cash reward.

