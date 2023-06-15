Lakeshore schools to receive playground upgrades

LINCOLN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s a “work hard, play hard” type of day for officials at two Lakeshore schools. That’s because parts of the playground at both schools are being replaced.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the changes are being funded by the $19.9 million bond voters approved in the May primary.

That’s how Roosevelt and Hollywood elementary schools are getting that new playground equipment. The superintendent said it was because parts of the playground were unsafe.

The playground replacements are expected to be done by October.

