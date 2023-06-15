KeyBank Foundation donates $175,000 to Goodwill’s trades academy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Some big money is going to a local group dedicated to doing a lot of good.

KeyBank Foundation is giving $175,000 to Goodwill Industries of Michiana. The cash will help support the newly-opened academy at the Bendix campus.

It’s a new type of school for skilled trades and technical training.

“What Goodwill is doing with their academy, is they’re helping their community as well. Because they are training individuals, so they can become self-sufficient, and get jobs,” said Yvonne Harrington, vice president of KeyBank.

The academy serves non-traditional students and teaches them skills in the automotive, construction, and welding fields, as well as many others.

