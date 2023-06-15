Indiana DNR introduces new smartphone app

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the official start of summer less than a week away, there’s a new app to help Hoosiers enjoy the great outdoors across Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has released an upgraded, free smartphone app available for iPhone and Android users.

Previous users will notice an new interface, better maps, more content, and the ability to receive notifications.

The DNR says it’s now easier to find a campsite, trails, and fishing spots on the go.

You can download this free app on your smartphone today.

