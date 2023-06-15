Advertise With Us

Groundbreaking planned for new youth athletic facility in Mishawaka

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million dollar sports complex for kids is finally becoming a reality after seven years of dreaming.

Construction will start for the 220,000-square-foot facility with a groundbreaking next week.

The project includes 10 multi-purpose courts, two turf fields, concessions, and bleachers.

That’s all going to be located at a 49-acre site just east of the Juday Creek Golf Course.

