First Alert Forecast: Hazy Thursday with a 10-20F temperature drop this afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

The pattern will flip back to dry and hot this weekend and next week. Until then, a scattered shower will be possible on Thursday and again on Sunday. There is very little support for widespread showers across the area through at least this weekend. Instead, a weak boundary on Thursday could develop a few showers but coverage is expected to remain minimal. Highs on Thursday will be in the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies and followed by a day only in the lower 70s on Friday. The weekend forecast is looking mostly dry and above average. Highs on Saturday will be in the middle 80s and the lower 80s on Sunday. A strong ridge of high pressure is set to anchor across the United States next week and bring the threat of the 90s back to the forecast.

THURSDAY: A thick haze in the sky at times will keep the sky milky and will lower air quality for some. Expect sunshine and clouds mixed throughout the day. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible, but most of Michiana will stay dry. High around 80F with falling afternoon temperatures. Low 53F. Wind SW turning NW at 10 to 25 mph.

FRIDAY: Mainly sunny and hazy with a few PM clouds. High 76F. Low53F. Wind N at 10 to 20 mph.

SATURDAY: Mainly Sunny. High around 80F. Low 58F. Wind NNW at 5 to 10 mph.

FATHER’S DAY: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. High 84F. Low 58F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.