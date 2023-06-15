Advertise With Us

Family of 4 killed in car crash after teen driver fell asleep at wheel, authorities say

Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack...
Authorities in Idaho say Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his children Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, Delilah Miller, 8, were killed in a crash.(GoFundMe)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Authorities believe a car crash that killed a family of four in Idaho over the weekend happened after the 17-year-old driver fell asleep on a curvy road and the vehicle went off a cliff, falling 30 feet into a river.

A fisherman found the car upside down and partially submerged in the Salmon River north of Riggins on last Saturday, the Idaho County Coroner’s office said.

Four people inside the car were found dead. Authorities confirmed they were members of a family from Spokane that were heading to Council, Idaho, and had been reported missing.

The deceased were Calvin “CJ” Miller, 36, and his three children, Dakota Miller, 17, Jack Miller, 10, and Delilah Miller, 8, the coroner’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies believe that Dakota was fatigued and fell asleep, according to the accident report released Wednesday.

“Due to this, Dakota drove off the highway, striking a large pile of rocks, sending the vehicle airborne,” the report said. “The vehicle struck another large pile of rocks, flipping the vehicle over end and landing upside down in the Salmon River.”

Deputies believe water filled the vehicle through a broken window, causing the family to drown, the report said.

GoFundMe pages have been set up online to help the family.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
This is a previous picture of the three chicks in the nest that was captured last week.
2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
Crews called to 3-vehicle crash at SR 933, Angela Blvd.
Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

Latest News

FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys...
Attorney General Garland to visit Minneapolis for ‘civil rights matter’ announcement
The Victor High School boy's lacrosse team took part in a special graduation ceremony after...
High school holds special graduation for lacrosse players who missed ceremony
Man helps rescue woman who fell off trail near Multnomah Falls
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man, daughter rescue woman who fell off waterfall trail in Oregon
Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
3 arrested after warrant search in Argos
British actress and former Labour Party member Glenda Jackson poses for photographers as they...
Two-time Oscar winner Glenda Jackson, who mixed acting with politics, dies at 87