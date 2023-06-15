Eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard closed for emergency water repair

(MGN)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you along Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend, here’s an important traffic alert you need to know about.

The eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard from Eddy Street to Sunnyside Avenue have closed for an emergency repair to a water service line.

Eastbound traffic will detour north on Eddy Street, east on Colfax Avenue, and south on Twyckenham Drive before rejoining Jefferson Boulevard.

Westbound traffic on Jefferson Boulevard will not be impacted by this repair.

The eastbound lanes are anticipated to reopen next Tuesday, June 20, if the weather permits.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Traffic

Crews called to 3-vehicle crash at SR 933, Angela Blvd.

Updated: Jun. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Currently, there is no word on any injuries.

Traffic

Vistula Road to be closed between Ventura, Bay View Drive on Thursday

Updated: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Mishawaka Utilities Water Division will close Vistula Road between Ventura and Bay View drives starting on Monday, June 19, at 8 a.m.

Traffic

Lake Street in Bridgman closed for reconstruction, sewer replacement

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Lake Street will be detoured between Church Street and Gast Road due to a road reconstruction and sanitary sewer replacement project that started Monday.

Traffic

Redwood Road closed Monday as crews repair hole

Updated: Jun. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Officials suggest you use Sycamore Road as a detour until Redwood Road reopens.

Latest News

Traffic

Southbound traffic on N. Main Street will be unable to access the road between Church and First...

Main Street closed to southbound traffic between Church, First streets

Updated: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
A portion of N. Main Street has closed to southbound traffic between Church and First streets for sewer infrastructure work.

Traffic

Roundabout at Michigan Street, Chippewa Avenue to be closed overnight

Updated: May. 30, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
It will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday night and will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Traffic

Railroad crossing repairs among new traffic alerts in Mishawaka

Updated: May. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
If your commute takes you through the “Princess City,” here’s what you need to know.

Traffic

Crews to pave more than 80 South Bend streets

Updated: May. 16, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Samantha Albert
City officials say crews will begin paving this week.

Traffic

Slower speeds, bicycle lanes coming to LaSalle Avenue in South Bend

Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Changes that are meant to calm traffic and enhance safety for pedestrians and cyclists are coming to South Bend’s East Bank neighborhood.

Traffic

Crash at state line on SR 933/M-51 temporarily blocks traffic

Updated: May. 12, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Traffic was temporarily diverted off State Road 933/M-51 on Friday night due to a crash near the intersection of State Line Road.