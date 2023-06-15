Eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard closed for emergency water repair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If your commute takes you along Jefferson Boulevard in South Bend, here’s an important traffic alert you need to know about.

The eastbound lanes of Jefferson Boulevard from Eddy Street to Sunnyside Avenue have closed for an emergency repair to a water service line.

Eastbound traffic will detour north on Eddy Street, east on Colfax Avenue, and south on Twyckenham Drive before rejoining Jefferson Boulevard.

Westbound traffic on Jefferson Boulevard will not be impacted by this repair.

The eastbound lanes are anticipated to reopen next Tuesday, June 20, if the weather permits.

