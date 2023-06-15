Delphi murders suspect returns to court Thursday

DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi more than six years ago will be back in the courtroom Thursday morning.

Richard Allen was arrested last October and charged with the February 2017 murders of teenagers Abby Williams and Libby German.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, several key issues are expected to be addressed during Thursday’s hearing.

Setting a trial date

WTHR reports a trial date will likely be set for some time within the next six months, meaning Allen’s trial could start as early as mid-fall.

Motion to suppress ballistics evidence

The special judge appointed to oversee the case, Frances Gull, could also decide on a motion from Allen’s defense team to restrict ballistics evidence from the trial.

Arrest documents allege an unspent round from Allen’s gun was found at the crime scene between the girls’ bodies. He was arrested a charged with two counts of murder a week after Indiana State Police made that determination.

Allen’s attorneys described the state’s evidence as “flimsy,” and they raised serious questions about the science used to establish a possible link between Allen’s gun and the unspent round found at the crime scene.

According to WTHR, the defense and the prosecutor will be able to present evidence Thursday about the reliability of the ballistics testing so Gull can rule whether that evidence will be admissible.

Any decision on this will be preliminary and regardless of her ruling, the admissibility of ballistics evidence can be (and probably will be) revisited before or during Allen’s trial.

Should Richard Allen remain in a state prison while awaiting trial?

Attorneys for Allen say keeping him in a segregation unit at Westville Correctional Facility has put his physical and mental health in extreme jeopardy. They want him moved back to a county jail or another secure facility closer to Delphi.

Gull did not grant that request at an earlier hearing but is expected to reconsider the state’s “safekeeping order” on Thursday.

According to WTHR, the defense will argue why a maximum-security state prison is inappropriate for a defendant with no prior criminal history, while the Carroll County prosecutor will present evidence to support Allen remaining in Westville or a similar facility.

In addition to hearing arguments about the defendant’s safety, Gull will also consider whether housing Allen in a maximum-security prison is violating due process and his right to fair trial based upon a “motion for due process” filed by Allen’s defense team.

Approval of defense expert witnesses

WTHR reports Gull will meet privately with Allen’s lawyers after the public court hearing to discuss expert witnesses the defense team wants to hire to prepare for trial and to testify in Allen’s defense.

Gull must approve the defendant’s expert witnesses because Allen’s attorneys and any experts they hire are being paid for with public tax dollars. According to WTHR, the cost of the defense could total hundreds of thousands of dollars.

16 News Now has a crew at the Carroll County Courthouse. Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

