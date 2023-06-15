Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Lakeville parents and former educators claim people are resigning from LaVille schools due to a “toxic work environment.”

But Union-North United School Board members say it is because people are moving out of town or are going on maternity leave.

Eight more people resigned Wednesday, bringing the total number to about thirty since last school year.

Some say it is alarming while others say it is pretty normal.

“I want to speak today again about the alarming resignation rate within our corporation. Our school corporation is up to around 30 resignations, which is not typical given our size no matter how you spin it...I spoke previously about resignations and the alleged toxic and retaliatory culture in our corporation,” says Parent Kim Mishler.

A former employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, says in part, “Individuals have made the decision to leave due to an environment that has been created that doesn’t allow professionals to share their knowledge and opinions if it doesn’t align with the corporation office without fear of retaliation...”

Others say “People don’t feel understood of listened to.”

“If people feel that way then they should come to the board, or schedule a meeting with whoever they feel, or whatever level that is...If they feel like their voices are not heard or their concerns are not heard,” says Union-North United School Board President Tom Smith.

But some say they don’t want to speak up out of fear of retaliation.

“I can’t attest to any retaliation,” says Smith.

And some say they want to know if and when positions will be filled.

“Not rehiring positions...goes against our corporation’s value of providing opportunities for all students to maximum academic and social growth...,” says Mishler.

“As far as open positions and resignations, a lot of them happen on the fly, when somebody resigns or we post a position. We get into some periods of the year, like right now, as far as staff to student...we don’t know yet what our enrollment is going to be. So some of these we kind of wait,” says Smith.

