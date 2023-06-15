Advertise With Us

Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools

By 16 News Now and Monica Murphy
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEVILLE, Ind. (WNDU) - Some Lakeville parents and former educators claim people are resigning from LaVille schools due to a “toxic work environment.”

But Union-North United School Board members say it is because people are moving out of town or are going on maternity leave.

Eight more people resigned Wednesday, bringing the total number to about thirty since last school year.

Some say it is alarming while others say it is pretty normal.

“I want to speak today again about the alarming resignation rate within our corporation. Our school corporation is up to around 30 resignations, which is not typical given our size no matter how you spin it...I spoke previously about resignations and the alleged toxic and retaliatory culture in our corporation,” says Parent Kim Mishler.

A former employee, who wishes to remain anonymous, says in part, “Individuals have made the decision to leave due to an environment that has been created that doesn’t allow professionals to share their knowledge and opinions if it doesn’t align with the corporation office without fear of retaliation...”

Others say “People don’t feel understood of listened to.”

“If people feel that way then they should come to the board, or schedule a meeting with whoever they feel, or whatever level that is...If they feel like their voices are not heard or their concerns are not heard,” says Union-North United School Board President Tom Smith.

But some say they don’t want to speak up out of fear of retaliation.

“I can’t attest to any retaliation,” says Smith.

And some say they want to know if and when positions will be filled.

“Not rehiring positions...goes against our corporation’s value of providing opportunities for all students to maximum academic and social growth...,” says Mishler.

“As far as open positions and resignations, a lot of them happen on the fly, when somebody resigns or we post a position. We get into some periods of the year, like right now, as far as staff to student...we don’t know yet what our enrollment is going to be. So some of these we kind of wait,” says Smith.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
This is a previous picture of the three chicks in the nest that was captured last week.
2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away
Crews called to 3-vehicle crash at SR 933, Angela Blvd.
William Brazzle
Logansport man arrested after trying to meet up with Fulton Co. teen

Latest News

Benton Harbor students promote peace on last day of school
South Bend brings back Ignite grant program
Controversy amid rising resignations at LaVille schools
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Staying dry with temperatures coming back above average