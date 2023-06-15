City Church renovating former South Bend Tribune printing press building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Work is underway on a $4.5 million project to renovate and repurpose the former South Bend Tribune printing press building at Lafayette and LaSalle.

Its days of paper printing ended in 2017, and its days as a house of worship are now drawing closer.

The papers have been signed. South Bend City Church is the new owner and on its way to becoming the next occupant.

The project starts with the removal of the HVAC system.

“So, there’s a lot of mechanical, the HVAC stuff that was designed to handle the heat load from a big printing press which filled this whole room, and we don’t imagine needing that kind of HVAC. So, a lot of what’s happening right now is getting rid of a lot of that stuff,” said South Bend City Church’s Jason Miller.

Otherwise, Miller is a believer that the building has the right stuff to become a church.

“It just kind of struck us pretty quickly that it felt like a sacred space to us, kind of has the dimensions of a sacred space. We get to steward this building; we think of it as not just like our property, but something that really ought to belong to the whole city, and we just want to figure how to make sure it’s good for everyone,” Miller said.

Phase one will provide first-floor space for the congregation to meet, some kid’s rooms, and perhaps space for community partners to use during the weekdays for a variety of good works.

While there may be easier properties to convert, South Bend City Church finds purpose in repurposing.

“You know we could buy a plot of land and build. We, we, we have a lot about what we believe about the world that helps us to understand that it’s important to redeem old places and make them beautiful,” said Miller. “To us, there’s something even more compelling about taking this place that’s in the heart of the city, that’s kind of waiting for purpose and bringing some purpose to it.”

City Church has been operating out of rented space in the Studebaker 112 Building, where it just so happens that its lease expired today.

City Church will continue at the 112 building on a month-to-month basis until it can occupy its new building sometime this winter.

Phase two of the repurposing project will convert second-floor space into the main sanctuary.

