Camp Millhouse gears up for camp, with brand-new lodge

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Camp Millhouse kicks off its camp season this Sunday and it’s getting ready to welcome campers into a brand-new and improved lodge!

The summer camp runs from mid-June through the end of July, and for more than 80-years Camp Millhouse has been providing special needs individuals with a safe, traditional camp experience.

But there have been some struggles.

“In the summer of 2020, we were out here doing a camp in the box to send to our campers’ homes, and we noticed that our brand-new dish sanitizer was leaning, and when we went into the kitchen, we found that the floor was actually collapsing in the kitchen underneath all of our equipment,” says Executive Director, Diana Breden.

Now, after three years of fundraising more than a million dollars, Camp Millhouse has a new lodge, that is nearly double the size of the original one.

“It is life changing for our campers and for our staff,” Breden says.

The new lodge features things Camp Millhouse has never had before, like designated medical rooms, large, private bathrooms for campers, a staff lounge, bigger kitchen area, and even seemingly little things like designated storage space.

“It seems like such little things, but it’s huge to them, it just makes a difference,” says Breden.

Breden tells 16 News Now that this new, larger space will help them continue to give campers and their families peace of mind, and a fun, inclusive place to get away in the summer.

“Children and adults with disabilities they have to fit into what we call as our norm, but out here, they can just be who they are,” Breden says.

For more information on Camp Millhouse, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.