Bridgman baseball team gets community sendoff ahead of state semifinal game

BRIDGMAN, Mich. (WNDU) - The Bridgman Bees baseball team got a special sendoff Thursday morning as they made their way back to the final four for the first time since 2013.

The Bees were escorted by local police and fire vehicles as they made their way out of the city and on their way to East Lansing to play in the state semifinals.

Dozens of people lined the streets to cheer on the Bees ahead of their matchup this evening against Standish-Sterling. From parents, grandparents, and siblings — everyone was cheering on the team!

“We as parents could not be prouder of our kids,” said Scott MacMartin. “They’ve come through time and time again. My hope is they have fun — win, lose or draw.”

The game takes place at Michigan State’s McLane Baseball Stadium. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.

Best of luck to the Bridgman Bees!

