BOYS GOLF: Westview’s Haarer, Fairfield’s Miller finish in top 10 at state finals

By Drew Sanders and 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CARMEL, Ind. (WNDU) - The IHSAA boys golf state tournament wrapped up Wednesday afternoon at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel, and there were some high finishers from Michiana on the individual leaderboard.

Westview’s Silas Haarer finished in a three-way tie for second place. Harrer finished at 3 strokes under par after a red-hot day Wednesday where he shot 6 under for a round of 66. According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, the 6 under score is tied for the fourth lowest total for an 18-hole round in state tournament history and is the second lowest for a state round played at Prairie View GC.

Meanwhile, Brayden Miller of Fairfield finished in sixth place as he finished with an overall score of 1 under par. His round of 74 on Wednesday was coupled with a round of 69 on Tuesday.

As for team finishes, Guerin Catholic takes state for the second year in a row. But looking at our local squads, Penn finishes 16th with a total team score of 86 over par and Northridge came in at 18th at +107.

For a full look at individual and team results, click here. Congratulations to all our local participants down in Carmel this week!

