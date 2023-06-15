Advertise With Us

BBB of Northern Indiana now accepting nominations for 2023 ‘Torch Awards’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nominations are now open for the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics.

The awards celebrate and recognize a group of businesses or people that demonstrate a high level of personal character and have set the standard in ethical business behavior.

Nominees must have been in business for at least a year, have an “A+” grade with Better Business Bureau, and serve in northern Indiana’s 23-county service area.

The deadline to nominate is June 30, but the application deadline is July 30.

For more information on the 2023 Torch Awards, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
This is a previous picture of the three chicks in the nest that was captured last week.
2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
Crews called to 3-vehicle crash at SR 933, Angela Blvd.
Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

Latest News

Bridgman baseball playing for spot in state championship game
Indiana DNR introduces new smartphone app
BBB of Northern Indiana accepting nominations for 'Torch Awards'
Indiana DNR brings updates to smartphone app