BBB of Northern Indiana now accepting nominations for 2023 ‘Torch Awards’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Nominations are now open for the Better Business Bureau of Northern Indiana’s Torch Awards for Marketplace Ethics.

The awards celebrate and recognize a group of businesses or people that demonstrate a high level of personal character and have set the standard in ethical business behavior.

Nominees must have been in business for at least a year, have an “A+” grade with Better Business Bureau, and serve in northern Indiana’s 23-county service area.

The deadline to nominate is June 30, but the application deadline is July 30.

For more information on the 2023 Torch Awards, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.