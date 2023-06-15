Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase ends near Coloma

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A suspect in a recent armed robbery outside of Detroit was arrested early Thursday morning following a chase that ended near Coloma.

Troopers from the Michigan state Police Paw Paw Post were alerted around 2:10 a.m. about the vehicle, which contained three people who were believed to be armed and dangerous.

Troopers located the vehicle around 3 a.m. in Kalamazoo County. They attempted to stop the vehicle in Paw Paw as it was heading west on I-94, but it fled from them at a high rate of speed, exceeding 130 mph at times.

Stop sticks were successfully deployed in Berrien County, which caused the driver of the vehicle to lose control, run off the road, and crash into some trees near Coloma.

The three occupants of the vehicle immediately ran away from it. However, the suspect driver, a 22-year-old South Holland, Ill., man, was captured and taken into custody without incident. He was booked into the Van Buren County Jail on multiple charges, including fleeing and eluding. His identity is being withheld pending court arraignment.

Authorities have been unable to track down the other two suspects, who police say are Black men between the ages of 20-25. One suspect was wearing olive colored clothing, but there is no clothing description for the second suspect.

Authorities found evidence suggesting both suspects may have been picked up and left the area. Since no credible threats remain to the public, all search efforts have been called off.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the two suspects mentioned above, you’re asked to call the MSP Paw Paw Post at 269-657-5551, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Troopers were assisted by the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, Pokagon Tribal Police, Watervliet Police Department, Coloma Police Department, Hartford Police Department, and Great Lakes Drone Company.

