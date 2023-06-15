Advertise With Us

3 arrested after warrant search in Argos

Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).
Steven Garcia (left), Scott Bryant (center), Jaidlyn Larimore (right).(Marshall County Sheriff)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Argos, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested after a warrant search in Argos on Thursday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police conducted a theft investigation and warrant service in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in Argos around 10:30 a.m. During the search, officers located Scott Bryant, 34, of Bourbon, and Steven Garcia, 24, of Argos, in a vehicle on the property with meth, marijuana, and hypodermic needles.

Officers say they had information that Jaidlyn Larimore, 28, of Argos, was inside the home with active warrants. Police say “entry was made” on the property, and she was taken into custody.

Bryant and Garcia are both preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Larimore was arrested for an outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrant, and a new charge of resisting law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly 200 Indiana congregations just disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church.
Nearly 200 Hoosier churches leave United Methodist Church
This is a previous picture of the three chicks in the nest that was captured last week.
2 osprey chicks in studio tower nest pass away
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished in South Bend, Indiana.
90 ‘Monroe Circle’ houses to be demolished
Crews called to 3-vehicle crash at SR 933, Angela Blvd.
Man steals from church's donation box for pregnant women, babies on May 7, 2023.
Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies

Latest News

Man steals from church’s donation box meant for pregnant women, babies
Armed robbery suspect arrested after chase ends near Coloma
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Cool Friday before the 80s this weekend
The road was closed intermittently for a few hours as a towing service moved the bus upright...
Bus rolls over on I-65