3 arrested after warrant search in Argos

Argos, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people have been arrested after a warrant search in Argos on Thursday.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department, police conducted a theft investigation and warrant service in the 300 block of Indiana Avenue in Argos around 10:30 a.m. During the search, officers located Scott Bryant, 34, of Bourbon, and Steven Garcia, 24, of Argos, in a vehicle on the property with meth, marijuana, and hypodermic needles.

Officers say they had information that Jaidlyn Larimore, 28, of Argos, was inside the home with active warrants. Police say “entry was made” on the property, and she was taken into custody.

Bryant and Garcia are both preliminarily charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of a hypodermic needle.

Larimore was arrested for an outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrant, and a new charge of resisting law enforcement.

